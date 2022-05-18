Biggest Winners and Losers of 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

1 of 6

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were not represented in Tuesday night's lottery, yet they've been a constant talking point on the ground in Chicago at the draft combine.

The conversation among league personnel about Russell Westbrook's trade status continues, and the fact New Orleans inherited the No. 8 pick that would have gone to the Lakers—a pick that could have added significant value for upgrading their roster this summer—seemed to be another reminder of how difficult of a task L.A.'s front office faces this summer.

The New York Knicks were the largest market represented in the lottery, emerging with the 11th pick after entering the night with the 11th-best chance at the No. 1 selection. They had only a 9.4 percent chance of vaulting up into the top four, but they haven't moved up in the draft lottery since David Stern pulled the envelope that gifted Patrick Ewing to New York in 1985.

The Knicks went 12-11 after the All-Star break, which wound up hurting their lottery chances. Yet Knicks personnel were encouraged by the late-season progress shown from Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin. And several young players, including trade deadline acquisition Cam Reddish, have been active in offseason workouts at the team's facilities.