Giants Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

The New York Giants have been mired in mediocrity for so long that it's easy to forget they've won two Super Bowls this century.

New York hasn't been above .500 at any point over the past five years, and it has failed to find a dependable head coach since Tom Coughlin resigned in early 2016. Since then, the Giants have had a revolving door for the role that has included Ben McAdoo, interim Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.

This offseason, the Giants turned to former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. New York also had a strong early draft class, on paper, that should help him with his task of turning the franchise back around.

One stellar draft class isn't going to fix everything, of course, but New York should get a lot of positive contributions from its rookies this season.

Below, we'll examine the three rookies most likely to provide an instant impact in 2022, based on factors such as positional value, proven production, team needs and player upside. We'll also dive into any relevant buzz from New York's recent rookie camp.