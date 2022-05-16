Browns' Realistic Trade Packages for Baker Mayfield

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

Which team will Baker Mayfield suit up for during the 2022 NFL season? That's been a hot question throughout the offseason, but at this point, there's still no clear answer. And there may not be one coming in the near future, either.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said earlier this month on The Pat McAfee Show that he doesn't think the Cleveland Browns will trade Mayfield until June "at the earliest." Until then, there will continue to be plenty of speculation surrounding the 27-year-old quarterback's future.

The Browns no longer need Mayfield to be their starting QB after they acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans in March. That made it highly likely that Cleveland will move Mayfield prior to the upcoming season after he's been with the team since 2018, when he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

As rumors continue to swirl involving Mayfield, here's a look at some realistic trade packages that could be sent to the Browns in exchange for the QB.