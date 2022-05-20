Dark-Horse Destinations for Top 2022 NBA Free Agents

1 of 5

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast with The Hoop Collective that the Portland Trail Blazers had "popped up" as a possible landing spot for Zach LaVine.

Our own Sean Highkin was dead-on accurate when he examined the likelihood of the Blazers landing LaVine and concluded Portland's "serious pursuit of LaVine is extremely unlikely and bordering on completely unrealistic."

Perfect. That makes the Blazers a dark-horse destination: technically possible but realistically far-fetched.

The case for Portland pulling this off goes something like this: It's trying to fast-track its rebuild around Damian Lillard, and it has the ability to clear enough cash to hand LaVine a four-year max. You could also toss in the appeal of the Pacific Northwest to the Seattle product.

Practically speaking, it's hard to imagine the Blazers making all the sacrifices it'd take to ink LaVine. For starters, they'd have to renounce their rights to restricted free agent Anfernee Simons, whom GM Joe Cronin called "a core piece." Portland would also need to cut ties with Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart.

We've seen teams strip rosters down to accumulate stars (Los Angeles Lakers, anyone?), and even if that strategy may be falling out of favor, the desperation to construct a winner during the end of Lillard's prime could create enough urgency to take that risk.

LaVine and Lillard would be a formidable duo, and you could make the case that the Blazers, even with the lack of depth that would come with adding LaVine, would be a more competitive team than the others (Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs) with enough room to sign him.