Ranking 76ers' Priorities for 2022 NBA Free Agency

Back in February, the Sixers bet the farm on the Beard. Their deadline deal for Harden will look brilliant in hindsight if they punctuate this season with a title, but if not, history could remember the cost as substantial: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and a pair of first-round picks.

And that says nothing of the financial cost for Harden himself.

He holds a $47.4 million player option for next season, per Spotrac, but he hasn't picked it up (or declined it) yet. It's hard to say if the Sixers (or Harden) should want him to. On one hand, it would eliminate the possibility of him walking out the door this summer. On the other, it would put a massive number on the books and potentially tie the organization's hands as far as making any other impact upgrades.

Harden, now 32, just had one of his worst shooting seasons to date and posted his lowest scoring average (22.0) since serving as the Oklahoma City Thunder's sixth man. There are reasons to wonder if he'll ever even approach his MVP levels of the past. Still, though, the Sixers might feel pot-committed to him as Embiid's co-star, so they could wind up paying Harden more than they otherwise would like.