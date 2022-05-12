MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Predicting the Big Names Who'll Be Up for Grabs

0 of 8

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

It may seem like the MLB season just started, but that Aug. 2 trade deadline can sneak up on you.

We're here to help you avoid that. While we enjoy this early part of the season, it's not too early to take a bird's eye view at the league and predict the big names who will be up for grabs at the deadline.

Some of these players are on expiring contracts, and their availability could depend on how competitive their respective teams are in late July.

All of them have been linked to trade discussions, some even prior to the lockout.