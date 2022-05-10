Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Price Could Be Dealt to Give LHP Chance to Start

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher David Price reportedly could be on the move soon.

MLB insider Peter Gammons reported Monday that the Dodgers are looking to deal Price in hopes of finding him an opportunity where he would have the chance to be a starter again.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

