MLB Trade Rumors: 'Ship Has Sailed' on Frankie Montas Deal Between White Sox, A's

Starting pitcher Frankie Montas is likely the next star player to be on the move as the Oakland A's continue their roster teardown. But at least one team reportedly won't pursue the right-hander.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Chicago White Sox have moved on from negotiating with the A's and that Montas wasn't even the pitcher they were trying to acquire.

"Reports of the White Sox’s involvement were exaggerated," Heyman wrote. "The South Siders made an attempt to land Indiana product Sean Manaea, but sources say of any talk regarding Montas: 'That ship has sailed.'"

Heyman added there is "nothing hot" regarding Montas at the moment and that Oakland could choose to hold on to him until the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The team would likely require a substantial package to deal Montas, who "is seen as a potential superstar by some," per Heyman.

Montas has made two starts in 2022 and has a 1-1 record. He's pitched 11.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and a 4.76 ERA.

The 29-year-old is a rising star who looks like he is on his way to becoming an ace of a starting rotation. He went 13-9 last season with a 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 187.0 innings of work. It was his first time recording 10 or more wins in a season.

Montas made his major league debut with the White Sox as a relief pitcher in 2015. Chicago traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers later that year, and the Dodgers sent him to Oakland the following summer.

In addition to trading Manaea, the A's gutted their core this offseason by shipping away Chris Bassitt, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman in exchange for prospects. It wouldn't be a surprise if Oakland continued to make moves throughout this season.