The 10 Best Trade Chips in MLB for 2022 Season

0 of 8

Associated Press

The 2022 Major League Baseball season only just started Thursday, but dare we say it's never too soon to start thinking about the season within the season.

That's right. The one in which the trades happen.

In preparation for the summer trade season, we've taken an early look at the 10 best potential trade chips in the game right now. Because it seems pointless to discuss, say, Mike Trout and Wander Franco, this is not to be confused for a list of the 10 players with the most trade value.

Rather, we focused on players with decent-to-high probabilities of finding their way onto the trading block between now and the deadline on Aug. 2. They're talented, cost-controlled players on rebuilders and fringe contenders, and thus only likely to be part of a playoff run if they end up elsewhere.

We'll start with the least likely trade candidate and go from there.

Note: It's early yet in 2022, so all career stats are current as of the end of the 2021 season.