Ideal Landing Spots for MLB's Top Trade Targets

0 of 7

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

It's never too early to start speculating about potential MLB trade candidates and where they might fit best if and when their current team decides to put them on the block.

However, our list of trade candidates needs some updating.

After an offseason of rampant trade speculation, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds all signed extensions, which should remove their name from the trade rumor mill for the time being.

At this early stage in the season, there are only a few obvious candidates to be sellers at the trade deadline, so for now our scope of players is somewhat limited.

Still, the following seven players are all capable of helping a contender, and we've laid out their best potential landing spot ahead.

Off we go!