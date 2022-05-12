Ranking Knicks' Priorities for 2022 NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

After trending up last season only to fall back down during this one, the New York Knicks have a chance to right the ship during the 2022 NBA offseason.

It will take some creativity to make that happen, though.

The Knicks have only two players ticketed for free agency and no practical cap space at their disposal. They could trade their way to about $20 million in spending room, but they would need to sniff out both willing trade partners and interested free agents worth that kind of maneuvering.

When the front office maps out its plans for free agency, the following three items—ranked by significance—should top the priority list.