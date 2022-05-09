Free Agents Giants Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

By most accounts, the New York Giants did a tremendous job in the early goings of the 2022 NFL draft. New York snagged a pass-rusher with tremendous upside in Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and grabbed a premier tackle prospect in Alabama's Evan Neal.

The Giants' two first-round picks address significant needs and should provide a pair of long-term starters. In all, New York made 11 selections over draft weekend, which should help reload a roster that hasn't been above .500 in five years.

However, one daft class isn't going to turn around New York's fortunes, and the Giants should continue adding to the roster via the free-agent pool. They only have $5.9 million in cap space available but should create some room if and when they trade or release cornerback James Bradberry—which feels inevitable.

"Joe Schoen has known since the day he took over the Giants that he would have to get rid of James Bradberry. It wasn't by choice. It was a matter of math," Ralph Vacchiano of SNY wrote.

Cutting Bradberry would save $10.1 million off the 2022 cap, giving New York enough flexibility to pursue a budget free agent or two. Here, we'll examine three available veterans the Giants should target in the wake of the 2022 draft.