Free Agents Cowboys Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft is in the rear view, and the Dallas Cowboys did a solid job of addressing needs.

Dallas added Tulsa lineman Tyler Smith in the first round, which should help mitigate the departure of starting right tackle La'el Collins. In the second round, it took former Mississippi linebacker Sam Williams. This should help aid a run defense that ranked 23rd in yards per attempt allowed last season.

In all, Dallas made nine selections over draft weekend, which will help reload after players like Collins, Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Connor Williams and Randy Gregory departed in the offseason. However, the Cowboys should strongly consider diving back into the free-agent pool.

Dallas still has $13.4 million in cap space available, and while a chunk of that will be used to sign draft picks, the Cowboys have enough flexibility to make moves happen.

Here, we'll dive into three unsigned veterans the Cowboys should target post-draft and why.