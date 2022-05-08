Biggest Takeaways from WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results

2 of 5

Bobby Lashley and Omos delivered a match infinitely better than it had any right to be; a significant improvement over their underwhelming showing in Dallas. Much of that can be attributed to the best version of The Almighty we have seen yet.

Five years ago, Lashley would not have been able to have a match as solid as he did against Omos. He was not as good, nor as comfortable as he is with his position in WWE as he is now. He was fresh off a lengthy run with Impact Wrestling, where he improved on his in-ring skills, but had still not developed into the wrestler he needed to be to achieve consistent excellence in a main event role.

He found it during his run with MVP and The Hurt Business, developed his style, evolved as a performer and is thriving early in an unexpectedly strong babyface run.

The crowd is behind him and his ability to feed off their energy, and his understanding of when to do what helped the battle of powerhouses against The Nigerian Giant achieve quality it simply would not have prior to this latest run.

Look no further than the spot that saw Omos break the Hurt Lock and the crowd break out in a chant of "Bobby" as he tried to fight his way back into the match.

It was Omos' best match but it was a defining one for Lashley, who proved he is a top-tier performer and deserving of the screen time, exposure and accolades.