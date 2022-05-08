WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

WWE had originally booked a tag title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro for this event, but it was recently changed to a six-man tag bout when Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to the equation.

The only title match on Sunday featured Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. The only way to win was to make the other competitor say the words "I quit."

The rest of the card was filled with rematches from WrestleMania 38, so there wasn't a lot of new ground covered during Sunday's show.

Let's take a look at everything that happened at WrestleMania Backlash.