UFC 274 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 274's main event pairs the best lightweight in the world against its most exciting, with Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje with the lightweight belt on the line for Gaethje.

Unfortunately, the belt is no longer an option for Oliveira. The now-former champ was forced to vacate the belt after missing weight by 0.5 pounds, thus making it a title fight for Gaethje only.

Even if he's no longer officially champion, Oliveira has surprisingly established himself as the lightweight's top fighter the hard way. After years of being stuck in neutral within the division, he is on a 10-fight win streak that features wins over Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier.

The most recent of which was his first title defense against The Diamond. He was able to dispatch Poirier with a rear-naked choke in the third round. Now, he faces a dangerous striker and grappler in Gaethje.

There's no such thing as an easy title defense in the lightweight division, and it rings true in this bout.

What Oliveira will do to combat Gaethje's relentless aggression is a key question heading into the night. Here's a look at the other questions that will define the action on Saturday night.