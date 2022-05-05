Buying or Selling Dodgers' Biggest Breakout Players in 2022 Season

0 of 3

David Berding/Getty Images

On paper, no team in baseball stacks up to the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of overall talent. That can make it difficult for players on the fringe of the roster to break through and become key contributors.

That said, second baseman Gavin Lux, starter Tony Gonsolin and reliever Alex Vesia have all emerged as impact players early in the 2022 season, making an already loaded roster even better.

But are they for real?

Ahead we have given our take on whether to buy or sell those early performances based on track records and advanced metrics.