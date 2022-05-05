Lakers' Top Trade Targets in 2022 Offseason

1 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

If the Lakers trade Westbrook this summer, they will need to send some type of assets to whichever team takes him off of their hands. In order for L.A. to add actual contributors in the exchange, though, it might have to send out essentially everything it has.

Perhaps that possibility is why the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a potential Westbrook suitor, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. The Pacers have a few high-dollar deals they might want to shed, plus they could be interested in a young player like Talen Horton-Tucker (not to mention two future first-round picks).

If the Lakers put everything on the table—or at least Westbrook, Horton-Tucker and one of those firsts—that might be enough for the Pacers to part with both Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield. Basketball-wise, this is probably as good as a Westbrook blockbuster can get for the Purple and Gold.

Brogdon fits the preferred play style of a point guard who shares the floor with James since he can initiate offense but offers just as much value as an off-ball shooter. Plus, Brogdon holds his own defensively against either guard spot. Hield is more or less a shooting specialist, but he is elite in that role, and L.A. needs more spacers.