Hot Takes, Predictions for Patriots Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' 2022 NFL draft strategy was viewed as a bit strange from the outside.

New England was criticized for reaching on first-round selection Cole Strange and second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots filled two roster holes with the selections, but an argument could be made that those players would have been available one round later than they were chosen.

The actual late-round picks made by Bill Belichick and his staff are more intriguing than the first two players taken.

Pierre Strong Jr. comes to the NFL off a fantastic career with FCS power South Dakota State, and he could turn into a difference-maker behind Damien Harris.

Defensive back Marcus Jones won the Paul Hornung Award last season at Houston because of his versatility. DeVonta Smith, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are previous winners of the award.

Jones might turn into the biggest steal of the third round because of the impact his versatility could have on the Patriots' secondary.