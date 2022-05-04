Predicting Eagles' Starters After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles had three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft at the end of the season. They ended up using only one but still made a major splash.

After dealing one of their first-rounders to the New Orleans Saints in a trade that brought back a 2023 first-round pick among other future selections, general manager Howie Roseman worked the phones again. This time, he brought them a star wide receiver in A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia GM then traded up a few spots to ensure he could land man-mountain Jordan Davis.

The Eagles didn't walk away with three first-round prospects, but they did significantly change what their offense and defense will look like.

Here's an early view of what their lineups could look like.