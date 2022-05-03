Warriors' Steve Kerr: Grizzlies Game 2 Will Be 'Most Physical Game' of Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is preparing his team to face a major test in Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"It'll be the most physical game we play all year," Kerr told reporters Tuesday morning after shootaround. "We cannot come in here and let our guard down knowing what we're going to face in terms of their physicality."

Memphis is known for being a gritty team that outmuscles and overpowers its opponents on both ends of the floor. The Grizzlies led the NBA during the regular season with 49.2 rebounds and 6.5 blocks per game.

In Sunday's Game 1, it was actually the Warriors who had the rebounding advantage at 51-47. Golden State held on for a hard-fought 117-116 victory to steal a road win. Despite taking a 1-0 series lead, Kerr doesn't want his players to take their foot off the gas.

"You can't let your guard down," Kerr said. "You can't let people run by you when the shot goes up, ball watch. You've got to find a body and box out. If there's a ball on the floor, you've got to go get it."

Kerr added that it's crucial for Golden State to match the energy that Memphis is expected to bring.

"They pride themselves on winning hustle points, hustle battle. They've done that all year long," he said. "If we can match that and keep the possession game manageable, then we like our chances."

The Warriors will have Draymond Green back after he was ejected from Game 1 late in the first half. The star power forward is sure to bring the physicality the team needs as it attempts to go up 2-0.