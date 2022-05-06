5 NBA Free Agents with the Most Risk Attached

3 of 5

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

You'll notice a theme with Wall and everyone else from here on out: player options that seem unlikely to be declined (though the last two players could be wild cards on that front).

Russell Westbrook's deal is worth $47 million next season, and though his first (and possibly only) season with the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have gone much worse, it's hard to see him turning that money down.

If he does (or if L.A. trades him to a team that buys him out in time to look at other suitors this summer), any team with a hint of interest will be proceeding with caution.

Like Wall, Westbrook's game has long been heavily reliant on athleticism. And while injuries and Father Time haven't been as hard on him, he turns 34 in November. The decline is coming (if it hasn't started already).

The bigger problem with Westbrook is stubbornness.

The Lakers were his fourth team in the last four seasons. There have been high points during that journeyman run (the second halves of his seasons with the Houston Rockets and Wizards, for sure), but whether intentional or not, "my way or the highway" still seems to be his modus operandi.

Westbrook had been the guy for so long with the Oklahoma City Thunder that he simply hasn't been able to turn it off. Supporters may point to slight decreases in usage over the last few seasons, but a real adjustment requires more than that.

Westbrook is still too static when he's off the ball. He'd do well to study the film of a role player like Bruce Brown, whose cutting manipulates defenses and pulls opponents away from ball-handlers like Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant.

He also hasn't been able to curtail some of his bad defensive habits (like falling asleep off the ball or gambling for steals that hang his teammates out to dry).

After being in three different situations where significant changes were necessary to coexist with other superstars (Houston, Washington and L.A.), it's hard to imagine they'll suddenly happen during his next contract.

If, by some chance, there is some team that wants Russ to be Russ, the guy has averaged 24.5 points, 9.7 assists and 9.5 rebounds over the last seven seasons. And his teams' point differential was better with him on the floor in that stretch.

Hoping for a raw production boost from him for another year two isn't completely ridiculous (maybe?).