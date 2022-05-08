Reviewing the Updated 2022 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team

2 of 8

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks (250-1 Preseason; 600-1 Current)

14-13, 4 GB in NL West

If forced to bet on one of the bottom-eight teams for some contrived reason, the Diamondbacks are clearly the choice, right? They had a winning record on Saturday morning, and the starting rotation anchored by Madison Bumgarner, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen has been impressive. If the bats ever wake up (league-worst .191 batting average), they just might amount to something.

More likely, though, this better-than-expected start will get crushed under the weight of an extremely good NL West. The D-Backs stole two out of three from the Dodgers in late April, but the eight games coming up against Los Angeles before Memorial Day should make or break them.

Texas Rangers (100-1 Preseason; 300-1 Current)

10-14, 6 GB in AL West

The Rangers were one of the most aggressive bidders during free agency. But thus far, bringing in Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jon Gray, Brad Miller, Kole Calhoun, Garrett Richards hasn't done them much good. In fact, as far as Baseball Reference is concerned, Texas is paying that sextet $88.7 million this season for negative-0.3 wins above replacement.

Yikes.

At least the Rangers have shown some fight since starting out 2-9. Don't completely write this team out of the postseason conversation just yet.

Kansas City Royals (120-1 Preseason; 250-1 Current)

8-15, 6 GB in AL Central

Bobby Witt Jr.'s arrival in Major League Baseball has not been as triumphant as most expected. The 21-year-old third baseman did finally hit his first home run on May 3, but his slow start coupled with the disastrous opening month from the collection of Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez, Carlos Santana and Adalberto Mondesi has left the Royals grasping at straws.

At this point, Kansas City making the playoffs would be more surprising than Kansas City finishing with the worst record in the American League.

Detroit Tigers (65-1 Preseason; 200-1 Current)

8-17, 7 GB in AL Central

Speaking as someone who may or may not have (but definitely did) take a flier on the Tigers at 65-1 in the preseason, this team has been quite the bummer. Prized rookie Spencer Torkelson has struggled, Jonathan Schoop and Akil Baddoo have both dropped off a cliff after strong 2021 campaigns and there is definitely some buyer's remorse on the five-year, $77 million deal they gave Eduardo Rodriguez this past offseason.

The only saving grace here is that someone has to win the AL Central, and this team rallied from a slow start last year.

Colorado Rockies (250-1 Preseason; 200-1 Current)

15-11, 2.5 GB in NL West

On the one hand, the Rockies seem out of place here. Getting 200-1 on a team that would be in the postseason if it started today? None of the other 11 members of that club are listed at worse than 35-1.

But, just like with the Diamondbacks, in spite of taking two out of three at home against the Dodgers in April, there's still the expectation that the loaded NL West will eventually chop the Rockies down to size and out of the playoffs. They've got quite a bit of offensive firepower, though, and Kris Bryant hasn't even amounted to anything yet for them.

Chicago Cubs (100-1 Preseason; 180-1 Current)

9-15, 8.5 GB in NL Central

The negative-three run differential would have you believe the Cubs are better than their record, but don't forget there was a 21-0 win over the Pirates in there to skew the numbers. Take that game out of the data set and you're left with a more accurate representation of a team that doesn't hit particularly well and that can't seem to trust any of its starting pitchers.

Seiya Suzuki was excellent for the first two weeks of the season, though, so at least there's that.