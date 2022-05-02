Hot Takes, Predictions for Chiefs Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft was a busy time for the Kansas City Chiefs. They ended up taking two players in the first round, two more in the second and 10 in total across the three-day event, addressing some of the key holes on their roster in the process.

It's been an eventful offseason for Kansas City, which goes into 2022 without some of its key stalwarts from recent years. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is with the Miami Dolphins, while safety Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent and is unlikely to return. So the Chiefs will have some new faces on the field this upcoming season.

That's why it was important for the team to add plenty of talent during the draft, and it was successful in doing so. It wouldn't be a surprise if some of these players make an immediate impact for the Chiefs in 2022.

With this year's rookie class now in place, here are some early hot takes and predictions for the upcoming season.