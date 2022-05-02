Hot Takes, Predictions for Steelers Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 4

It's the start of a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only does the team enter 2022 without longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but it will also move forward without longtime general manager Kevin Colbert.

Colbert stepped down from his post following the conclusion of the 2022 draft, but his final talent grab with the Steelers looks to be a good one.

Pittsburgh selected seven prospects in total, including first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett. This class has the potential to reshape the team for years to come, as many of Colbert's past draft classes have done—notably the 2004 class, when Colbert was director of football operations and snagged Big Ben.

While it's impossible to know exactly how the outgoing GM's final draft class will pan out, we're here to deliver a couple of hot takes and make some bold predictions for the 2022 season.

First, though, let's recap how the 2022 NFL draft unfolded.