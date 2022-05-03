NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2022 NFL Draft?

0 of 32

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

We have taken another major step toward the 2022 NFL season.

Over the past several days in Las Vegas, the 2022 NFL draft took place. From first overall pick Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars to "Mr. Irrelevant" pick Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, 262 players now know where their professional careers will begin. As soon as the draft ended, scores more joined teams as undrafted free agents.

There are still quite a few free agents floating around, and there could still be a trade or two. Those moves could shake the league's landscape up a bit. But to a large extent, we know how the NFL's 32 teams will look this season.

And how they stack up against one another.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gotten together once again to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

The No. 1 and No. 32 teams aren't much of a surprise.

But there are bound to be a few surprises in between.