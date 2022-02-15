Post-Super Bowl LVI NFL Power Rankings Entering 2022 Offseason

0 of 32

Well, the 2021 NFL season is in the books. And when the confetti fell at the end of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams stood as the champions of Super Bowl LVI.

It was a season filled with excitement, milestones and surprises galore. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his second consecutive MVP award, but it was a bittersweet award after the Pack were unceremoniously bounced from the postseason. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led the league in passing yards at the age of 44—and then stunned the league by announcing his retirement. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp paced the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, winning Offensive Player of the Year honors before going on to become Super Bowl LVI MVP.

And in the biggest surprise of all, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals went from a four-win cellar-dweller in 2020, to 10 wins in 2021, an AFC North crown and a run all the way to Los Angeles and a berth in the Super Bowl.

Now for all 32 teams, the focus shifts to Glendale, Arizona, and Super Bowl LVII—to patching holes and getting better ahead of the 2022 season. For some squads, there are just a few needs to address. Others still are in the early stages of a ground-up rebuild. And others still fall in-between.

As the offseason journey begins, we have gathered Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Maurice Moton and Gary Davenport to slot the league's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

