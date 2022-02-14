Kyler Murray on Rumors, Critics: 'All of This Nonsense Is Not What I'm About'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray apparently just wants to focus on football and the pursuit of a championship.

"All of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be," he tweeted Monday. "Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go."

This comes after ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the "odd vibe" between the quarterback and his team was "alarming" with some describing him as "self-centered" and "immature." Mortensen also noted Murray "thinks he's being framed as the scapegoat" following Arizona's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and is "frustrated with [the] franchise."

Murray also notably unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram and deleted team-related content from his social media.

The Cardinals released a statement after the report from Mortensen: "Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he's been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us."

Some frustration was to be expected after Arizona's loss to the Rams in the Wild Card Round considering Murray went 19-of-34 passing for 137 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions while adding just six yards on the ground.

It was a continuation of the struggles that defined the team's stretch run as it went from 7-0 to 11-6 and lost four of its last five games to fall from contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed into a road game in the opening round of the playoffs.

Despite these developments, it would be stunning to see Murray anywhere but the Cardinals next season.

Arizona can keep him under contract for the next two seasons, and that is not even accounting for franchise-tag possibilities. It will surely look to continue building around him seeing how he is just 24 years old and already a two-time Pro Bowler who can hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs.

Monday's statement from Murray suggests he is going to "continue to grow and get better" with an eye on the Lombardi Trophy, so perhaps this will all be behind the quarterback and his team by the time offseason activities and training camp for the 2022 campaign arrive.