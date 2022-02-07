Kyler Murray Unfollows Cardinals, Removes All Related Content from Instagram Profile

Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL

In what's often a telltale sign of trouble, Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray has unfollowed the Arizona Cardinals on Instagram and deleted all of his Cardinals-related content on the platform.

Murray is entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract. The Cardinals can trigger a fifth-year team option for 2023 before he'd hit free agency in 2024.

The reason behind his erasure of the Cardinals is unclear.

There haven't been any signs of strife between the team and the two-time Pro Bowler, nor is there any indication Arizona would be willing to entertain trade offers for its starting quarterback.

The franchise hasn't undergone any major changes behind the scenes that could hint at any source of frustration for Murray, either. Kliff Kingsbury is still the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner hasn't gone anywhere.

The Cardinals went through a similar situation with Patrick Peterson.

In January 2019, Peterson reaffirmed his commitment to the organization after having requested a trade months earlier. Then that April, he appeared to communicate his frustration with Arizona through social media.

In the case of Peterson, he was a legend on the wrong end of the aging curve. The 31-year-old left as a free agent last offseason and signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

If there's any hint of discord with Murray, the Cardinals can't afford to sit on their hands and let the situation resolve itself.

The 24-year-old threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 423 yards and five scores in 14 starts. He was an integral figure in Arizona reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015, an achievement that further cemented him as the long-term answer under center.

Perhaps this is all much ado about nothing. In the social media age, though, a firestorm of rumors and speculation can begin with just one click.