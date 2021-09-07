2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 1?

0 of 32

After months of team-building, training camp and a now-shorter preseason, it's time for NFL teams to start playing games that count. On Thursday evening, the 2021 NFL season will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's plenty we know about the season to come. We know that the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are primed to take a run at another Super Bowl appearance. We also know that the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans are the front-runners to earn the first overall pick in the 2022 draft.

However, there's also a lot we don't know.

We don't know what a change at quarterback will mean for the New England Patriots. Or if the Miami Dolphins are ready to take the next step and vie for a playoff spot. Or if a rebuilt defense will make the Cleveland Browns a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

We're about to find out, though.

As will be the case every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to sift through all the knowns and unknowns and slot the league's teams from worst to first.

It's no surprise who starts the 2021 season in those spots. But there are plenty of surprises in between.