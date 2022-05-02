Hot Takes, Predictions for Cowboys Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2022 NFL draft looking to change the narrative of their offseason.

They had parted with several key contributors, including wideout Amari Cooper, right tackle La'el Collins, guard Connor Williams, wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. and pass-rusher Randy Gregory.

Coming into the draft, Dallas was not better than it was in 2021. That's not a hot take, it's reality.

The Cowboys did a nice job of navigating draft weekend, though, addressing a few key needs and making nine selections in total. Several of their newest players are poised to contribute right away.

While it's impossible to know exactly what to expect from the team's rookie class in 2022, we're here to make some bold predictions based on factors like player potential, projected role and roster makeup.

First, though, let's revisit how the 2022 draft unfolded.