College Football Problems and Ways to Fix Them: CFB Playoff

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Through eight years of the College Football Playoff era, the four-team championship tournament has largely done its job. The most deserving teams have typically reached the coveted stage, even as the CFP setup itself has come under scrutiny.

Sure, the CFP isn't perfect. Neither was the Bowl Championship Series it replaced in 2014. But no expansion to the field or a single adjustment will make the CFP perfect, either.

That said, it absolutely can be improved.

This edition of B/R's offseason series is focused on the postseason format and offers solutions for the CFP's main issues.