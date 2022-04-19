College Football Problems and Ways to Fix Them: Transfer Portal

0 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Since its inception in 2018, the transfer portal has sparked a busy era of player movement in college football.

The well-intended purpose was to create a streamlined process for transfers and build a database where all programs could see who's looking for a new school. While the portal has helped facilitate many quality moves, its flaws are evident.

Most notably, the number of players who enter the portal far outsize the group that finds a new spot. There simply aren't enough scholarships available for everyone, yet more than 2,000 players have headed to the portal in each of the last two offseasons.

Between the NCAA's one-time allowance for immediate eligibility and the creation of name, image and likeness (NIL) guidelines, the trend is unlikely to slow down.

The simple truth is the portal cannot be fixed entirely. But there are several ways to improve what's become a foundational piece of roster management in college football.