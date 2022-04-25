Browns' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Browns' Top 2022 NFL Draft TargetsApril 25, 2022
The Cleveland Browns are set to enter a new era of sorts in 2022. While head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are both back—along with core pieces like Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward—the Browns have themselves a new quarterback.
This offseason, Cleveland traded for Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler will replace 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield at some point—though he still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct and could also face league discipline.
The Browns had a playoff-caliber roster in 2021, but their season was derailed by injuries and numerous stays on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It's not a stretch to think that Cleveland will be back in the playoff mix this year, and the Browns can get even better through the draft, which gets underway Thursday.
Cleveland doesn't have a first-round pick because of the Watson trade and isn't scheduled to be on the clock until pick No. 44. However, Cleveland can still add an impact player or two on Day 2. Here you'll find a look at three prospects the team should be eying with its second-round selection, based on factors like proven production, player upside, team needs and projected draft range.
Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
The Browns have a star pass-rusher in Myles Garrett and added Chase Winovich through a trade with the New England Patriots. However, Cleveland has yet to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, who was responsible for nine sacks in 2021.
If Cleveland can find an early-impact edge-rusher in Round 2, it should strongly consider adding him.
USC's Drake Jackson might be there at No. 44. He's the 43rd-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board and a bit of a project. However, he could be a rookie asset as a rotational piece.
"Jackson can be an effective No. 2 out of the gate while he works on adding strength and nuance to his game," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
The 21-year-old was a three-year starter for the Trojans and finished this past season with five sacks, eight tackles for loss and 22 solo stops. At 6'2" and 258 pounds, Jackson projects as a pure edge early in his pro career, but that's precisely what Cleveland needs.
Along with Clowney, 2021 rotational rusher Takkarist McKinley remains unsigned and is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in December.
With a little added bulk, Jackson could develop into more of an every-down defensive end for the Browns.
Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
Cleveland also has yet to re-sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry and parted with Odell Beckham Jr. just after November's trade deadline. The Browns ranked just 27th in passing last season, and while they did trade for Amari Cooper, receiver is a significant need.
The problem is that without a first-round pick, Cleveland is likely to miss out on top pass-catchers like USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Chris Olave.
This doesn't mean that the Browns cannot add a difference-maker at receiver, though. Cincinnati's Alec Pierce, for example, is the 45th-ranked prospect on the B/R board and is trending as a second-round selection.
The 6'3", 211-pounder has the goods to be a quality starter at the NFL level.
"He is a true ball-winning receiver who high-points throws in the red zone and can consistently adjust his body on back-shoulder throws when running go routes," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He has good length, and his natural hands as a receiver on throws to and away from his body allow him to maximize his catching range."
The 21-year-old finished this past season with 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 receptions. He would be a terrific complement to Cooper on the perimeter for Cleveland.
Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
Cleveland could use depth along the defensive interior, even after adding Taven Bryan in free agency. Depth was a bit of an issue last season, and defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell both remain unsigned.
Alabama's Phidarian Mathis could be the perfect defensive-tackle target for Cleveland. The 23-year-old has limited upside but is a polished run defender who could immediately plug holes in the middle.
"Room for growth is limited," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "However, in his current state, he will be a good NFL run defender with enough tools to be an effective complementary pass-rusher. Combine that with his ability to be effective all over the interior defensive line, and it's easy to see how he should be a quality starter right away."
The 6'4", 310-pounder tallied nine sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 20 solo stops and 53 total tackles with the Crimson Tide this past season.
While Mathis projects as more of a run defender than an interior sack artist at the next level, he can push the pocket and help create opportunities for Garrett and Co. on the edge. Even as a run defender only, Mathis would be valuable. Cleveland ranked a good-not-great 12th in both rushing yards and yards per rush allowed last season.