Browns' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are set to enter a new era of sorts in 2022. While head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are both back—along with core pieces like Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward—the Browns have themselves a new quarterback.

This offseason, Cleveland traded for Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler will replace 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield at some point—though he still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct and could also face league discipline.

The Browns had a playoff-caliber roster in 2021, but their season was derailed by injuries and numerous stays on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It's not a stretch to think that Cleveland will be back in the playoff mix this year, and the Browns can get even better through the draft, which gets underway Thursday.

Cleveland doesn't have a first-round pick because of the Watson trade and isn't scheduled to be on the clock until pick No. 44. However, Cleveland can still add an impact player or two on Day 2. Here you'll find a look at three prospects the team should be eying with its second-round selection, based on factors like proven production, player upside, team needs and projected draft range.