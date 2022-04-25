Steelers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Kendall Warner/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger has retired, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year, $14 million contract this offseason.

However, the 27-year-old likely isn't the franchise's long-term answer at quarterback. And it's possible he may not even be its starter in 2022.

That could depend on what Pittsburgh decides to do in the NFL draft, which begins on Thursday. The Steelers own the No. 20 overall selection, the first of seven picks across the three-day event. But it's not entirely clear what they will do when they're first on the clock.

It wouldn't be a complete surprise if they opt to draft one of the best quarterbacks in this year's class, though. Maybe they'll even trade up to ensure they get one of their top choices.

Of course, it's possible Pittsburgh goes a non-QB route. But it will need a new franchise signal-caller to build around at some point.

Here's a look at the quarterbacks who are likely to be top targets for the Steelers on Thursday.