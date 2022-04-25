Chiefs' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to reload after falling short in the AFC title game, trading away star wideout Tyreek Hill and watching their AFC West rivals add the likes of Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Khalil Mack and Chandler Jones.

The good news is that Kansas City has a pair of first-round selections—Nos. 29 and 30—with which to work. The bad news is that the Chiefs might not find a prospect they truly love with those selections.

Kansas City reportedly has 16-18 players with first-round grades and doesn't expect many, if any, to fall to them.

"The odds of maybe one of those guys falling isn't great," general manager Brett Veach said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Kansas City may be inclined to trade up for a prospect it loves or trade out of the first round with one of its two selections. Presumably, though, the Chiefs will make at least one selection on Thursday's opening night.

With this in mind, let's delve into three prospects who should be within Kansas City's first-round range.