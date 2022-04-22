Projecting the Full AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The long-awaited All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling supershow fans have been eagerly anticipating is finally set to become a reality.

Tony Khan announced on Wednesday's Dynamite that the two companies will join forces for the first time to present Forbidden Door, a joint pay-per-view emanating live from Chicago's United Center on June 26.

The only names so far to make it known that they intend to take part are Adam Cole and Jay White. No one else has been confirmed to compete, but it's safe to assume most, if not all, of AEW and NJPW's top talent will appear in some form or fashion.

AEW has been bringing in more and more star power from NJPW over the last year, but nothing to this extent. Now, the possibilities are endless as far as exciting dream matches that can be booked featuring stars from both promotions.

Anything can change in the next two months, but the following 12-match card (including another three on The Buy In) should be what it looks like when all is said and done.

Please note that some injured talent from AEW and NJPW will be included in case they are cleared by late June, and it's unknown what—if any—championships will be defended.