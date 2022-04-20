Steelers' Worst-Case 2022 NFL Draft Scenarios

0 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a precarious spot in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The AFC North squad is slated to pick 20th, and that pick could come with bad news if the first 19 picks do not go its way.

Pittsburgh needs to hope for one of the top quarterbacks or wide receivers to fall to it in the best-case scenario. The worst-case scenario may be more realistic than the Steelers hope it is. The NFL is a quarterback-hungry league, and a handful of teams could sweep up the top prospects at the position.

A similar fate could await the Steelers at wide receiver since a few teams ahead of them have needs at the position as well.

Mike Tomlin and his staff may not be entirely disappointed if they strike out on those positions as long as it finds a quality player at No. 20.

Still, some fans could view the Steelers' first round as a failure if they leave Day 1 with Mitchell Trubisky as their top quarterback and have the same set of wide receivers.