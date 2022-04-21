Lakers' Early 2022 Free-Agent Targets

Lakers' Early 2022 Free-Agent TargetsApril 21, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a miracle.
More than one if that's possible.
A disastrous 2021-22 campaign presumably should spark a summer of change in L.A., but the Lakers effectively approach the 2022 NBA season with a hand tied behind their back. They could need three new starters—depending on their ability to find a workable deal for Russell Westbrook—and depth all over, and they have almost zero resources to address those issues.
They don't have a 2022 draft pick or the ability to add external free agents beyond the mid-level exception and minimum contracts. That could leave them doing more in-house shopping than they would like considering they are coming off a 49-loss season. But when they are able to look outside the organization, they will likely focus on finding shooters, shot-creators and perimeter stoppers.
The following three free agents, in particular, should top the wishlist in L.A.
Kris Dunn
This past season, the Lakers got good mileage out of Stanley Johnson, a former top-10 pick with a questionable jumper and an elite defensive motor.
Maybe the same formula would work with Kris Dunn, the No. 5 pick of the 2016 talent grab who has struggled to lock down a long-term NBA gig while battling injuries and inefficiencies.
The biggest issue is his lack of shooting, which has manifested as a forgettable 42.0/29.9/73.9 slash line. That could be hard to stomach given how badly the Lakers need better spacers around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
But, to paraphrase a saying, minimum-money shoppers can't be choosers. And if the Lakers could squeeze some spacing from their other spots, Dunn could give them a lift as a willing and able defender who can make things happen off the dribble and feed open teammates.
Malik Monk
It's easy to see the kind of season Malik Monk just produced and conclude that he played his way out of L.A.'s price range.
On a minimum contract, Monk set a slew of personal bests, including the 13.8 points per game that ranked fourth on the team and the 47.3 field-goal percentage that shattered his previous high. He was good but maybe too good for those hoping to see him re-sign with the Purple and Gold, right?
Maybe not.
"It's really me being comfortable, feeling like at home, whether that's here or somewhere else with a little money, or more money," he told reporters of the top factor in his free-agency decision. "It's really me feeling at home most of the time. The money matters, but I know what I can do on the court, and I can go out there and earn that."
If someone wants to shower Monk with cash this summer, that probably outweighs any sentimental vibes the Lakers have built up. But if the money isn't that much more than L.A. can offer (the mid-level exception), his familiarity with and comfort in the system could keep him around.
T.J. Warren
T.J. Warren is a fascinating free agent. The Lakers can only hope the rest of the NBA doesn't realize that.
It's possible that the Association overlooks him because he essentially had this season and last erased by stress fractures in his left foot. He played the first four games of the 2020-21 season and reportedly "fully recovered" before this campaign finished, but he and the lottery-bound Indiana Pacers decided it didn't make sense for him to return, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
What can anyone expect from Warren next season? He has mostly hovered around average to above it, before briefly breaking out at the Orlando bubble and just as quickly disappearing with this foot injury. His outlook is as murky as they come.
But this is the kind of risk a team in the Lakers' position needs to take. Warren's recent absences should keep his cost in the reasonable range, but if he has recovered, he could check a slew of boxes as a versatile defender, capable outside shooter and strong support scorer.