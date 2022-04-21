Lakers' Early 2022 Free-Agent Targets

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a miracle.

More than one if that's possible.

A disastrous 2021-22 campaign presumably should spark a summer of change in L.A., but the Lakers effectively approach the 2022 NBA season with a hand tied behind their back. They could need three new starters—depending on their ability to find a workable deal for Russell Westbrook—and depth all over, and they have almost zero resources to address those issues.

They don't have a 2022 draft pick or the ability to add external free agents beyond the mid-level exception and minimum contracts. That could leave them doing more in-house shopping than they would like considering they are coming off a 49-loss season. But when they are able to look outside the organization, they will likely focus on finding shooters, shot-creators and perimeter stoppers.

The following three free agents, in particular, should top the wishlist in L.A.