Victor Oladipo: T.J. Warren on 'Different Planet' as NBA Restart's Top Scorer

First things first: T.J. Warren has always been a bucket. That said, the Indiana Pacers forward has been "on a different planet" since entering the NBA bubble, according to teammate Victor Oladipo.

Warren dropped 39 points in the Pacers' 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, his fourth 30-point game in Indiana's 4-1 bubble start. He's averaging 34.8 points over that five-game stretch, shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from three-point range.

