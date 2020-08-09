Victor Oladipo: T.J. Warren on 'Different Planet' as NBA Restart's Top Scorer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

First things first: T.J. Warren has always been a bucket. That said, the Indiana Pacers forward has been "on a different planet" since entering the NBA bubble, according to teammate Victor Oladipo.

Warren dropped 39 points in the Pacers' 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, his fourth 30-point game in Indiana's 4-1 bubble start. He's averaging 34.8 points over that five-game stretch, shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from three-point range.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

