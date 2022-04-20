2022 NBA Free Agents with Most Money at Stake in Playoffs

1 of 5

James Harden, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers

In mid-February, Harden said he plans to pick up his $47.4 million player option for next season, per PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, so he might not wind up being part of this year's free-agent pool. Even if he is, Philly might feel pot-committed to him and deem him worthy of a max contract regardless of how this postseason plays out.

If neither of those are true, though, the Beard will have as many eyeballs on him as anyone during the trek to the title. His numbers are down by volume and efficiency this season, his playoff track record is glaringly light on impact performances, he burned bridges on his way out of Brooklyn and Houston, and he'll turn 33 before next season tips off.

There's a scenario in which he exits the summer with a five-year max worth nearly $275 million, and another in which the market proves much more tepid than expected and he sees significantly less in years, salary or both.

Kyrie Irving, PG, Brooklyn Nets

As with Harden, Irving's ex-running mate in Brooklyn, there may not be much drama here. He has expressed a desire to stay with the Nets, and they may see no reason to change that. Irving has great chemistry with Kevin Durant, and he has at least met all expectations when he has played, if not exceeded them.

What makes him worth a mention, then? Well, he doesn't always play. This season, his vaccination status got in the way. Last season, he disappeared for a two-week sabbatical for personal reasons. The year prior, a shoulder injury got the better of him.

Irving hasn't played 70 regular-season games in one year since 2016-17, has never played more than 75 games in a season and has suited up in only 103 regular-season games since the start of 2019-20. He misses enough time to justify questioning if his on-court magic is worth everything else that comes with it, a question not easily answered by anyone mulling a max offer to him.

But the postseason presents another chance for him to answer with an emphatic "Yes!" If his first outing was any indication, he might do exactly that.

Jordan Poole, SG, Golden State Warriors

Poole isn't technically a free agent this summer, but he is eligible for a contract extension. And with each monster effort he puts forward—he's scored 59 points on 29 field-goal attempts through his first two career playoff outings—the cost of that extension spikes.

Back in February, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle floated the possibility of an extension offer in the "four-year, $80 million range." Poole, who averaged 25.4 points on 49.5/44.4/89.9 shooting splits during the month of March, might make that amount look laughable by the time Golden State's playoff run wraps up.

His star is clearly ascending, and if he sustains anything close to this production on basketball's biggest stage, he could lock down a nine-figure deal with relative ease.