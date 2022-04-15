Ohio State Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Last season, Ohio State fell short of reaching the College Football Playoff, marking the first time since the 2018 campaign that it had failed to do so. Still, 2021 was another strong year for the Buckeyes, which won 11 games and capped the season with a victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State should again be among the top teams in the country in 2022, as it has a roster still loaded with talent. Those players will be in action at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, when the Buckeyes stage their annual spring game at 1:30 p.m. ET.

This will be the first time since Ryan Day became head coach in 2019 that his players will be tackling in the spring game. So the event will more closely resemble what Buckeyes fans can expect to see in games this fall.

Here are some of the top storylines and players to watch heading into Ohio State's 2022 spring game.