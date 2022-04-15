Georgia Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the first time since winning the 2021 national title, the Georgia Bulldogs will be back between the hedges.

The new-look Dawgs are closing spring practice with the annual intrasquad scrimmage, which is formally known as G-Day. Now-former players will receive their championship rings between the first and second quarters of the spring game, too.

And the rest of us have an early look into a refreshed roster.

Bleacher Report's preview is complete with viewing information for the game, key storylines and prospects to know.