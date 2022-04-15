Georgia Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

Georgia Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to WatchApril 15, 2022
For the first time since winning the 2021 national title, the Georgia Bulldogs will be back between the hedges.
The new-look Dawgs are closing spring practice with the annual intrasquad scrimmage, which is formally known as G-Day. Now-former players will receive their championship rings between the first and second quarters of the spring game, too.
And the rest of us have an early look into a refreshed roster.
Bleacher Report's preview is complete with viewing information for the game, key storylines and prospects to know.
Viewing Info
When: Saturday, April 16
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Watch: ESPN2
Top Storylines
Stetson Bennett's Backup
After leading the Dawgs to a national title, Stetson Bennett is the undisputed starter. His backup, however, is a big question mark.
Carson Beck managed a few garbage-time appearances last season, finishing 10-of-23 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brock Vandagriff, a 5-star in 2021, attempted one pass. And in the 2022 cycle, UGA added 4-star Gunner Stockton.
While the spring game itself isn't a major factor in determining the competition, it nonetheless is the most public moment. Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton will be sharing the spotlight on Saturday.
Next Wave of Defenders
Georgia is working through some serious transition on defense. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith and safety Dan Jackson are the only top-10 tacklers returning from the 2021 unit.
While the Dawgs have recruited well enough to handle the changes, that doesn't make it any less demanding.
Along with Smith, key players to watch are defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Zion Logue, edge-rusher Robert Beal Jr. and linebackers Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey. Carter, Mondon and Sorey were 5-star prospects.
Prospects to Know
Gunner Stockton, QB
Expectations for Gunner Stockton in 2022 should be low, given Bennett's presence and both Beck and Vandagriff being returning players. The most likely outcome is Stockton serves as the fourth-stringer this season. But it's quite reasonable to be excited about a player who threw for 13,652 yards and 177 touchdowns and scampered for 4,372 yards and 77 more scores in high school.
Mykel Williams, Edge
Because of what Georgia lost defensively, however, the next two freshmen have a real chance to contribute. Mykel Williams ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the 2022 class, and the 6'5", 265-pounder is working for snaps in Travon Walker's vacated role.
Daylen Everette, CB
Daylen Everette, meanwhile, is working for time at corner. Injuries to other players have afforded the 5-star talent more practice reps than anticipated this spring. Everette, the No. 28 player in the 2022 cycle, is competing with Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green, among others, to start opposite Kelee Ringo.