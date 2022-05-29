Heat's 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

A promising season for the Miami Heat has ended with a 100-96 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami impressed during the regular season with a 53-29 record, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro emerged as one of the top sixth men in the NBA, averaging 20.7 points per game while becoming a legitimate third star alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Kyle Lowry also seamlessly fit with his new team after coming from the Toronto Raptors, providing valuable leadership on the court while averaging a team-high 7.5 assists per game.

The good news is each of these players remains under contract for 2022-23, continuing the window of contention.

With several top playmakers on the roster and head coach Erik Spoelstra capable of getting the most out of the rotation, Miami should remain a team to beat next season. A few key offseason moves could be what's needed to get over the top.