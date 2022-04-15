Pelicans vs. Clippers: Odds, Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Play-In Game

0 of 3

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Win or go fishing.

Those are the stakes facing the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers as they fight for the Western Conference's No. 8 seed in Friday's final NBA play-in tournament game (10 p.m. ET on TNT).

L.A. had a chance to avoid this game, but it couldn't protect a double-digit fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a 109-104 count on Tuesday. One night later, New Orleans secured its invitation to this contest by knocking off the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 behind CJ McCollum's 32 points and seven assists.

The Clippers are the favorites here, as they had the better season, have home-court advantage and employ the most decorated player in the contest in Paul George (or the two most decorated if you count Kawhi Leonard, who hasn't suited up all season).

But the Pelicans, which have won 10 of their last 16 games, might be leveling up at the right time.