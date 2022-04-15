Alabama Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to WatchApril 15, 2022
Alabama Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch
Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide are set to wrap up the initial round of offseason practices with the spring game.
Last season's national runner-up, Alabama is viewed as the favorite to win the 2022 national title. The roster features quarterback Bryce Young and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.—arguably the country's top two players, regardless of position—and a host of elite transfers and new freshmen.
While the exhibition itself is relatively meaningless, the chance to watch a key contender in action is always valuable.
Along with viewing info, Bleacher Report has you covered with storylines to know and top prospects for Alabama's spring game.
Viewing Info
When: Saturday, April 16
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Watch: SEC Network+
Top Storylines
Key Transfers Making Unofficial Debut
Alabama lost a few potential contributors to transfers, but the portal also brought some outstanding talent to Tuscaloosa. Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton and LSU corner Eli Ricks are now repping the Tide.
And each one is a likely starter in 2022.
Gibbs should be the favorite to replace Brian Robinson Jr., while Burton boosts a pass-catching group that needs to replace Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Ricks bolsters Alabama at cornerback, which lost Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis to the NFL.
Note: Offensive tackle Tyler Steen, formerly of Vanderbilt, is committed to Alabama but will arrive in the summer.
New-Look Receiving Corps
Last season, Williams racked up 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Metchie collected 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight scores, and Slade Bolden reeled in 42 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns. They're all headed to the NFL.
Alabama also needs to replace NFL-bound Robinson (35/296/2) and outgoing Texas transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley (17/256/3). So, that's five of 2021's top six pass-catchers.
Sort of a big deal, you know?
Talent isn't an issue; Burton has joined a youthful group led by Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle and Traeshon Holden. But as promising as they all are, only Burton—who notched 404 and 497 yards in two years at UGA—has topped 300 yards in a season.
Prospects to Know
Aaron Anderson, WR
Given the amount of pass-catching production Alabama must replace, Aaron Anderson is naturally a player to watch. He narrowly missed a 5-star billing as the No. 35 prospect in 2021 cycle. Anderson, who played at Louisiana power Edna Karr, made 74 receptions for 926 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior year.
Jeremiah Alexander, Edge
As if the Crimson Tide don't have enough high-end pass-rushing talent, add Jeremiah Alexander to the depth chart. The 5-star is competing for snaps behind All-American force Will Anderson Jr. and likely second-year star Dallas Turner.
Tyler Booker, OL
Alabama is looking for replacements at both tackle spots on the offensive line. Tyler Steen's impending arrival is probably bad news for true freshman Tyler Booker and his pursuit of immediate playing time, but the 4-star has a final opportunity to impress the staff.