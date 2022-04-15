Alabama Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide are set to wrap up the initial round of offseason practices with the spring game.

Last season's national runner-up, Alabama is viewed as the favorite to win the 2022 national title. The roster features quarterback Bryce Young and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.—arguably the country's top two players, regardless of position—and a host of elite transfers and new freshmen.

While the exhibition itself is relatively meaningless, the chance to watch a key contender in action is always valuable.

Along with viewing info, Bleacher Report has you covered with storylines to know and top prospects for Alabama's spring game.