Projecting Landing Spots for Knicks' Top Free Agents

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Last season was a dream for the New York Knicks that didn't end until their first trip to the NBA playoffs since 2013.

This campaign was more of a nightmare, leaving New York four games below .500 and sitting just 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

It's possible the Knicks encountered enough turbulence to spark an active offseason that changes a good chunk of the roster. If that happens, though, it won't be in free agency, as New York only has two players ticketed for the open market.

We're breaking out the crystal ball to see where those players—and one more candidate for offseason change—might wind up.