College Football Teams with Best Shot to Go Undefeated in 2022

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It's not easy to go undefeated over the course of the college football regular season. Last year, we had just two teams in the entire country—Georgia and Cincinnati—finish the regular season with an unblemished record.

Going undefeated during the regular season isn't a requirement to make it into the College Football Playoff. But it certainly helps. Both the Dawgs and Bearcats made it into the final four by selection Sunday. And of course there are also non-power conference teams that go undefeated that fail to even make it into the CFP conversation. Most notably that was UCF in 2018, but teams like Coastal Carolina and San Jose State went unbeaten in 2020 as well.

As we look ahead to the 2022 season, let's take a look at which teams might be primed for an unbeaten regular season. Most of these teams will have real playoff chances next season, too.