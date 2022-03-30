College Football's 2022 Final Four Dark Horses

1 of 6

George Frey/Associated Press

If Utah hadn't lost nonconference games in September last season against BYU and San Diego State, it would have been a playoff team. The Utes dropped a game to Oregon State, too, in October. But they finished 8-1 in conference play to win the Pac-12 South, and they went on to win the Pac-12 by defeating Oregon 38-10 in the conference championship game.

In fact, that marked the second time that Utah beat Oregon handily last year. The Utes also destroyed the Ducks 38-7 in November. That was Oregon's second loss of the season and knocked it out of playoff contention. Utah finished the season with a 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Heading into 2022, the Utes have all the pieces for a playoff run. Returning is starting quarterback Cameron Rising, who threw for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He rushed for another 499 yards and six scores. Leading rusher Tavion Thomas will be back as well. Utah did lose receiver Britain Covey to the NFL draft, but head coach Kyle Whittingham landed some key transfer portal guys in Syracuse tight end Landon Morris, Idaho tight end Logan Kendall and Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

Utah opens the season with a road trip to face a struggling Florida program. If the Utes beat an SEC team on the road, they could find themselves in the playoff conversation early.