Steelers Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers' free-agent signing of Mitchell Trubisky may not be the final answer to their quarterback situation.

Trubisky was brought in after spending a season as the Buffalo Bills' backup. He was replaced in Chicago last offseason when the Bears drafted Justin Fields.

Pittsburgh heads into the 2022 NFL draft with Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at the top of its quarterback depth chart. The AFC North side should not be content at the position in a division that features Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

The Steelers will have by far the fourth-best quarterback in the AFC North entering the regular season, whether it be Trubisky, Rudolph or a rookie chosen with the No. 20 overall pick.

However, Mike Tomlin and his staff may be willing to bypass a quarterback in the first round, potentially in order to land another offensive weapon.

Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson are the current top two wide receivers on the depth chart, but they could be challenged if the Steelers add to their receiver group April 28.